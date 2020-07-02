COVID-19 survivor from Aktau first to donate plasma

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Blood from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can be a source to treat those infected, Kazinform cites lada.kz.

The Mangistau Regional Blood Center has received a COVID-19 survivor who was the first to donate blood plasma to help other people fight the illness.

According to the regional health office, antibodies contained in the blood are used to stop the coronavirus infection. China has been applying a plasma transfusion method since this February.

Kazakhstan has plasma transfusion included in its clinical protocol on April 15 this year.

Would-be donors have to undergo some lab tests before plasma transfusion. A single plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor could go to multiple patients. Plasma could be freezed and stored for three years.



