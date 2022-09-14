Go to the main site
    COVID-19 strengthened faith in God, Yitzhak Yosef

    14 September 2022, 13:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, urged all to be more tolerant towards each other, Kazinform reports.

    «COVID-19 strengthened faith in God as people understood that nothing depends on us, even a small virus that no experts could unravel yet. Everything depends on God. We all pray that holy blessings protect us from epidemics, and wars and make the world better and more rational. What could we do to make God receive our prayers? It is giving ground to thy neighbor and abandoning ill habits,» Yitzhak Yosef said taking the floor at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    He stressed that religious leaders should set the example of tolerance, flexibility, and abandoning ill habits, tolerance, respect for each other, and fostering good deeds.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
