COVID-19 spread: Turkestan region in ‘green zone’

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service.

Chief sanitary officer of the region Nurbek Nyshanov revealed 117 cases of the coronavirus infection havebeen registered there since January 1, 2021. Of 117, 90 cases were asymptomatic. In the reporting period, Turkestan region has also recorded 57 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Deputy head of the regional public health department Nurkhan Narymbetova added that 610 and 340 beds are available for COVID-19 patients at infectious and quarantine facilities, respectively.

In her words, it is possible to step up the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients up to 5,610 beds.