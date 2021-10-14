Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Some 4,000 pupils quarantined in Almaty rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 October 2021, 13:02
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 1,369 coronavirus cases were recorded in schoolchildren in Almaty region. 216 classes switched to online schooling, Kazinform reports.

Between September 1 and October 15 there were detected 1,369 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren, 215 of them were recorded during summer vacations, 1,123 during offline schooling, 31 among those who studied online. As of today, 216 classes or 3,996 pupils were put under quarantine, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

As of October 14, the region confirmed 53,277 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 39,279 symptomatic.


