Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region

9 December 2022, 07:35
COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Almaty region reports worsening of COVID-19 situation, with 2,209 fresh cases registered since June 8, 2022, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy chief of the region’s sanitary-epidemiological control department Saulet Kapsalamova, the region stands in a green zone of the epidemiological situation evaluation matrix.

«Compared to the last two weeks, the COVID-19 incidence rate has risen from 6 to 15. Three new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. 22 patients are getting treatment now, with eight of them staying in hospitals, while 14 patients are at home care,» said she at a briefing.

Earlier, it was reported that new Omicron BQ. 1.1 subvariant called as ‘Hellhound’ had been detected in Astana. The subvariant has not been registered in Almaty yet.

«The mutated ‘Hellhound’ has now been identified in more than 65 countries, including the Russian Federation, the United States, and European countries. The symptoms of the new ‘Hellhound’ strain do not differ much from the previous Omicron subvariants. The disease usually occurs in a mild form of an acute respiratory disease,» Saulet Kapsalamova added.


Теги:
Related news
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
Read also
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Record 943,000 flu cases in last week in Italy – ISS
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
Only 59% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region
Doctor from Astana wins gold at Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Dubai
Russia records 7,465 daily COVID cases, 52 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev
2 Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE
3 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup kicks off in Almaty
4 Kazakhstan is among top 30 digitized economies - Tokayev
5 Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU

News