COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region

9 December 2022, 07:35

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Almaty region reports worsening of COVID-19 situation, with 2,209 fresh cases registered since June 8, 2022, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy chief of the region’s sanitary-epidemiological control department Saulet Kapsalamova, the region stands in a green zone of the epidemiological situation evaluation matrix.

«Compared to the last two weeks, the COVID-19 incidence rate has risen from 6 to 15. Three new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. 22 patients are getting treatment now, with eight of them staying in hospitals, while 14 patients are at home care,» said she at a briefing.

Earlier, it was reported that new Omicron BQ. 1.1 subvariant called as ‘Hellhound’ had been detected in Astana. The subvariant has not been registered in Almaty yet.

«The mutated ‘Hellhound’ has now been identified in more than 65 countries, including the Russian Federation, the United States, and European countries. The symptoms of the new ‘Hellhound’ strain do not differ much from the previous Omicron subvariants. The disease usually occurs in a mild form of an acute respiratory disease,» Saulet Kapsalamova added.