COVID-19 situation stable in Akmola region
20 October 2022, 20:08

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is stable in Akmola region, head of the regional sanitary epidemiological control department Ainagul Mussina said during a briefing at the regional communication service, Kazinform reports.

The region has seen 30 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past week.

A total of 23,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region since the year’s beginning. 92 infections have been registered in October.

«As of now, four COVID-19 patients are under treatment,» said Mussina.

COVID-19 cases picked up on June 15 in the region. 44 infections were reported on October 4-11, and 30 on October 12-18.

«Akmola region remains third in the country in terms of daily COVID-19 cases. As of today, three cases were reported in Kokshetau city, two in Burabay, and one in Yessil district,» she said
