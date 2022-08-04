Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • COVID-19 situation stabilizing in Nur-Sultan - Kazakh Health Ministry

    4 August 2022 17:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, sees the COVID-19 situation stabilize with the daily R number declining, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The COVID-19 situation has been stable in the past few days as the daily R number drops to 1.098 in Nur-Sultan.

    According to Kazakh vice health minister, chief medical officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova, implementation of additional rigid COVID-19 curbs in the Kazakh capital is out of the question.

    The city is in the «yellow» zone for COVID-19 with the restrictions limited to wearing masks in public transport and indoor facilities.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Coronavirus #Nur-Sultan #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Eight patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare
    2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,555 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan
    Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
    2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
    3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
    4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
    5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan