Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 situation stabilizing in Nur-Sultan - Kazakh Health Ministry
4 August 2022 17:14

COVID-19 situation stabilizing in Nur-Sultan - Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, sees the COVID-19 situation stabilize with the daily R number declining, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The COVID-19 situation has been stable in the past few days as the daily R number drops to 1.098 in Nur-Sultan.

According to Kazakh vice health minister, chief medical officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova, implementation of additional rigid COVID-19 curbs in the Kazakh capital is out of the question.

The city is in the «yellow» zone for COVID-19 with the restrictions limited to wearing masks in public transport and indoor facilities.



Related news
Eight patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare
2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,555 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Read also
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
Eight patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare
2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,555 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan
Over 890 people receive home treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
UAE announces 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive