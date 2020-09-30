Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 situation stabilizes in Kazakhstan - health officials

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2020, 10:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Health Ministry of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi spoke about the current COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan at the Wednesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh health ministry Tsoi, the COVID-19 situation is stabilized in the country.

As of September 30, a total of 107,908 infections, including 75 in the last 24 hours, have been reported. The disease has so far killed 1,731.

The minister also said that the country had registered 32,779 cases with possible infection and negative PCR test results, including 229 recent cases.

In Tsoi’s words, 104 virus infections have been detected among schoolchildren, including 33 among students studying in reduced classes, since the beginning of the academic year. 550 contacts have been identified, which helped to reveal 7 cases. He also said that 71 cases of COVID-19 had been reported among children studying remotely, with 240 contacts which led to 15 new cases being identified.

The minister warned that in case of 100% offline studying, the number of COVID-19 contacts could have been risen up to 1.5 thousand people, resulting in a wide-spread of the disease in schools and students’ families.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19  
