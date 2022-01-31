Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 situation slightly stabilized in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2022, 17:36
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 situation slightly stabilized in Almaty. 1,900-2,300 cases are recorded daily,» the sanitary and epidemiological control department deputy head Assel Kalykova said.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the city registered 219,880 cases, since the beginning of the year there were detected 36,374 cases, 1,556 cases as of January 30. For the past week cases grew from 13,508 to 14,213 cases last week.

The number of revaccinated raised by 42,000 or by 36% that let increase herd immunity to 56.8%.

Since the beginning of the year the number of new coronavirus cases grew 18fold, 40% since the last week across the city.


