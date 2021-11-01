Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

COVID-19 situation remains unstable in N Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2021, 12:46
COVID-19 situation remains unstable in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Daily number of coronavirus infections keeps rising in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, last Saturday and Sunday saw 162 and 143 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of the 143 cases reported in the past day, 129 were without symptoms and 14 without symptoms. 138 people were tested by PCR due to epidemiological indications and five as part of epidemiological control.

Petropavlovsk city recorded 65 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyzylzharsk district – 13, Taiynshinsk district – 11, M.Zhumabayev, Zhambyl, Yessilsk districts – 10 each, Aiyrtausk district – nine, Mamlyutsk district – five, G.Musrepov district – four, Temiryazevsk district – three, Shal akyn district – two, and Ualikhanovsk district – one.

The region has so far reported a total of 28, 808 cases of the coronavirus infection, 75% of which are symptomatic ones.

350-500 people are administered COVID-19 vaccines daily in the region. 817 North Kazakhstan region residents received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 709 the second component over the past weekend.

The total number of those vaccinated with the first component stands at 251,631 in North Kazakhstan region. 234,292 people are fully vaccinated in the region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty