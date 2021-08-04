Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19 situation remains unfavorable in Nur-Sultan – chief medical officer

    4 August 2021, 12:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation with the coronavirus infection remains unfavorable in the Kazakh capital, Sarkhat Beissenova, chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remained in the coronavirus «red zone» for five months. The city entered the «dark red zone» for 13 days as the infectious diseases beds were 70% full and the bed occupancy rate was estimated at over 200 per 100,000 people.

    «The Kazakh capital is now in the «red zone» as the infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 69%,» said Beissenova during a briefing.

    According to her, the situation with the COVID-19 virus has worsened since the second decade of July due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta strain.

    She went on to say that 55% of the total COVID-19 cases have been registered in the city in June-July of 2021. In July the city has reported 2.4 times more COVID-19 cases than in May and 2.3 times more than in June. The highest weekly incidence rate of 915.9 per 100 thousand people was reported in July. The daily COVID-19 case count has risen from 388 in June to 1,200 in July.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty