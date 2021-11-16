Go to the main site
    COVID-19 situation is stable – Kazakh PM

    16 November 2021, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is stable in Kazakhstan as a whole, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said during a Kazakh government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 30% and that of ICU beds – 27%. Two regions – Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – are in the «red zone», five areas – in the «yellow zone», and 10 – in the «green zone,» said Mamin.

    The head of the Kazakh Government went on to note rising coronavirus cases in most of European countries, calling for the measures making sure the sanitary requirements are in place and controlled for observation by the monitoring teams to be continued.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

