COVID-19 situation is stable in Kazakhstan - PM

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 11:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation with COVID-19 is stable in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Askar Mamin stated at a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In general, the epidemiological situation is stable, the number of COVID-19 patients continues falling. The occupancy rate of beds at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 24%, and in intensive care units – 21%,» said Mamin.

The Kazakh PM added that the country’s most areas are in the «green zone», five - in the «yellow zone» and one - in the «red zone».

«The main effective way to protect from the coronavirus infection is to get vaccines and a booster shot. As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to a total of 8.8mln people which is 77.5% of the adult population. The second component has been given to over 8.2mln people or 72.5% of the eligible population,» said the PM.

Mamin also named the regions with the lowest vaccination rates, they are Mangistau, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions.

«These regions need to rev up the COVID-19 vaccination coverage,» concluded the Kazakh PM.


