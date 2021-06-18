COVID-19 situation is stable in Atyrau region – Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus infection spread, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the COVID-19 situation is stable in the region.

The hospital bed occupancy stands at 16% in the region. Those receiving COVID-19 treatment number 337.

A total of 2,098 have been deployed at 12 hospitals, 81 of which are intensive care beds, in the region. 750 beds are on standby.

Notably, the country has reported 1,174 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 406,383.