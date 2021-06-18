Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

COVID-19 situation is stable in Atyrau region – Governor

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 June 2021, 12:04
COVID-19 situation is stable in Atyrau region – Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus infection spread, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the COVID-19 situation is stable in the region.

The hospital bed occupancy stands at 16% in the region. Those receiving COVID-19 treatment number 337.

A total of 2,098 have been deployed at 12 hospitals, 81 of which are intensive care beds, in the region. 750 beds are on standby.

Notably, the country has reported 1,174 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 406,383.


Atyrau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden