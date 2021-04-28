Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 situation is critical in Taldykorgan - medical officer

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2021, 21:38
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation now is critical as the city remains in the «red zone», Saken Meldebayev, deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, Taldykorgan city has recorded a total of 1,933 COVID-19 cases, with 744 registered over the last 14 days. The city is placed in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

According to Meldebayev, the city saw a spike in COVID-19 cases in late March, registering 490 cases, which he attributes to the violation of sanitary rules.

He said that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 7,773 and both doses – to 2,012 citizens in Taldykorgan.

He also added that the city’s entrepreneurship facilities are joining the Ashyq project, with 100 received QR codes.


