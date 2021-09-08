Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 situation in Akmola region stabilizing

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 September 2021, 18:19
COVID-19 situation in Akmola region stabilizing

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM COVID-19 situation in Akmola region is gradually stabilizing. As of now there are 814 patients in the COVID-19 hospitals that is 20% less against the previous week, the internal policy department reports.

The number of patients in the ICU decreased by 14%.

Mass vaccination campaign is underway in the region. As of today, 64.4% of population got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 53.8% the 2nd.

There are 133 vaccination rooms, 135 mobile groups, 11 mobile medical complexes.

There are Sputnik V, QazVac, HayatVax, CoronaVac, Vero Cell vaccines available in the region.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10