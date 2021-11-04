Go to the main site
    COVID-19 situation has stabilized – Kazakh Health Ministry

    4 November 2021, 09:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Vice Minister of health of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov talked about the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of today, Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the COVID-19 «green zone». Kazakhstan as well as Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, and Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone». Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «red zone,» said Marat Shoranov at a session of the Kazakh Government today.

    According to the Health Ministry, the R number stands at 0.93.

    «In general, Kazakhstan has seen COVID-19 cases drop by 2.8 times and COVID-19 deaths by 4.1 times over the past two months, which means that the situation has stabilized,» said Shoranov.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

