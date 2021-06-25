COVID-19: Single jab not sufficient against Delta – CSS

ROME. KAZINFORM - Franco Locatelli, the head of the Superior Health Council (CSS) and coordinator of the CTS panel of experts advising the government on the COVID-19 pandemic, told SkyTg24 Friday that «a single vaccine dose does not give adequate coverage» with respect to the Delta variant and reiterated the need to «complete the vaccination cycle», ANSA reports.

He said the variant «raises concerns because it is more contagious and can cause significant pathologies in unvaccinated individuals and those who have had just one vaccine dose.

«That is why it is important to move forward with the (vaccination) campaign».

He said that an estimate that the Delta variant accounted for 26% of COVID-19 cases in Italy was probably too high, while stressing that its spread should not be underestimated.

He said the results of a flash survey on this will be available on Monday.