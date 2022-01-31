Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Shymkent city moves into ‘yellow’ zone

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 January 2022, 09:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city moved into the «yellow» zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city and Kyzylorda region are in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

Turkestan region remains in the «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 7,491 cases of and 12,080 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


