COVID-19: Shymkent city goes ‘yellow’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 September 2021, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent, as well Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar region are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, September 17, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’.

Turkestan region is remaining in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


