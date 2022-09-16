Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19’s origin may remain unknown forever, Russian researcher says

    16 September 2022, 16:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The origin of COVID-19 may remain unknown forever, the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center’s Development Director Konstantin Chernov told TASS on Thursday, TASS reports.

    «The odds are high that scientists will never be able to identify the true origin of SARS-CoV-2. Detailed research needs to be conducted to fully understand the situation, which require a number of administrative and even political decisions that aren’t directly related to science. It seems almost impossible at the moment,» he pointed out.

    Meanwhile, the virus is believed to be of natural origin until proven otherwise, Chernov noted. «According to the most reasonable and responsible researchers, the virus itself does not bear any unequivocal signs of having been man-made,» he said.

    The UK-based Lancet medical journal’s COVID-19 commission earlier published a report saying that «hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers are in play and need further investigation.».

    Photo: tass.com
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool