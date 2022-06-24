Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 Rt number back over 1 in Italy after more than 2 months

24 June 2022, 18:25
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has risen back over 1 for the first time in two and a half months, according to the latest coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), ANSA reports.

The Rt shot up to 1.07 in the June 1-14 period, compared to 0.83 in last week's report.
An Rt over 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The last time it was over this threshold was on April 8, when it was 1.15.

Friday's report said the COVID incidence was 504 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the June 17-23 period, a 62% rise from 310 the previous week.
The report said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care beds occupied by coronavirus sufferers was 2.2% on June 23, up from 1.9% on June 16.
It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places taken up by COVID patients has risen from 6.7% to 7.9%.
The report said none of Italy's regions or autonomous provinces could be considered low COVID risk any more.
It said 12 were moderate risk and nine were high risk.


