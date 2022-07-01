Go to the main site
    COVID-19 Rt number and incidence rise further in Italy

    1 July 2022, 19:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and incidence have registered another big rise, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), ANSA reports.

    The report said the Rt number was 1.3 for the June 7-20 period, up from 1.07 in last week's report.
    An Rt over 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
    It said the incidence was 763 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the June 24-30 period, up from 504 in the June 17-23 period.
    The report said none of Italy's regions/autonomous provinces were low COVID risk while eight were high risk, down from nine last week.


    Photo: ansa.it

