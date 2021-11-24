COVID-19 revaccination kicks off in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM COVID-19 revaccination kicked off in Atyrau region on November 23, Kazinform learnt for the regional communications service.

COVID-19 revaccination kicked off in Atyrau region on November 23. Eight categories are the first to receive booster jabs. They are health workers, police, teachers, law enforcement staff, public servants and people with underlying conditions.

Two types of the vaccine, namely vector and inactivated vaccines, are available in the region.

248,090 people were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of now, while 226,685 were fully vaccinated.