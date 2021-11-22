Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    COVID-19 revaccination campaign begins in Nur-Sultan

    22 November 2021, 17:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Revaccination of citizens against COVID-19 has begun at medical facilities in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh capital’s administration office.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has begun today administering booster shots to medical workers, sanitary epidemiological service officials, teachers, staff members of medical and social facilities, and security personnel.

    Over 3,600 citizens of Nur-Sultan including pregnant women, kids aged from 12 to 18, and breastfeeding moms have received Pfizer vaccine shots since the vaccination with Pfizer began.

    In total, the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 465 thousand and both jabs – over 427 thousand in Nur-Sultan city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty