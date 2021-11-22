COVID-19 revaccination campaign begins in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Revaccination of citizens against COVID-19 has begun at medical facilities in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh capital’s administration office.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has begun today administering booster shots to medical workers, sanitary epidemiological service officials, teachers, staff members of medical and social facilities, and security personnel.

Over 3,600 citizens of Nur-Sultan including pregnant women, kids aged from 12 to 18, and breastfeeding moms have received Pfizer vaccine shots since the vaccination with Pfizer began.

In total, the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 465 thousand and both jabs – over 427 thousand in Nur-Sultan city.