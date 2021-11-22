Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

COVID-19 revaccination campaign begins in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 17:14
COVID-19 revaccination campaign begins in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Revaccination of citizens against COVID-19 has begun at medical facilities in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh capital’s administration office.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has begun today administering booster shots to medical workers, sanitary epidemiological service officials, teachers, staff members of medical and social facilities, and security personnel.

Over 3,600 citizens of Nur-Sultan including pregnant women, kids aged from 12 to 18, and breastfeeding moms have received Pfizer vaccine shots since the vaccination with Pfizer began.

In total, the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 465 thousand and both jabs – over 427 thousand in Nur-Sultan city.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site