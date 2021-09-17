Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kyzylorda region

    COVID-19 reported in 213 schoolchildren in Kyzylorda rgn since academic year began

    17 September 2021, 17:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 213 schoolchildren have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region since the beginning of the new 2021/22 academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports,

    At a press conference, Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region Balzhan Shamenova said that 213 schoolchildren have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region 15 days into the new 2021/22 academic year. Of the 213, 124 contracted the virus outside school and are home quarantined.

    As of today, schoolchildren of 89 schools have been put in quarantine for 14 days. 31 infections have been detected in school teachers.

    According to Shamenova, 31 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in students in the region since the academic year began.

    «Five COVID-19 cases in children at preschool facilities were recorded,» she said, adding that awareness raising work is being conducted to prevent the coronavirus infection, focusing the importance of observing the quarantine rules.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kyzylorda region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region