COVID-19 reported in 213 schoolchildren in Kyzylorda rgn since academic year began

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 213 schoolchildren have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region since the beginning of the new 2021/22 academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports,

At a press conference, Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region Balzhan Shamenova said that 213 schoolchildren have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region 15 days into the new 2021/22 academic year. Of the 213, 124 contracted the virus outside school and are home quarantined.

As of today, schoolchildren of 89 schools have been put in quarantine for 14 days. 31 infections have been detected in school teachers.

According to Shamenova, 31 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in students in the region since the academic year began.

«Five COVID-19 cases in children at preschool facilities were recorded,» she said, adding that awareness raising work is being conducted to prevent the coronavirus infection, focusing the importance of observing the quarantine rules.



