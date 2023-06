COVID-19 recovery rate up, total at 1,291,996

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission’s press service reports.

7 people more were discharged from hospitals in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, and 1 in Almaty region bringing the country’s recoveries to 1,291,996.