Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 recoveries up by 532 in Kazakhstan
16 July 2022 11:12

COVID-19 recoveries up by 532 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 532 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 374. Nur-Sultan city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 75. Coming in third is Almaty region - 32.

22 more people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Karaganda region, and 20 in Zhambyl region.

Pavlodar region has recorded four new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, East Kazahstan region - three, and Kyzylorda region - two.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,295,025.




Related news
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive