COVID-19 recoveries up by 468 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 468 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Karaganda region – 97. Almaty city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 94. Coming in third is North Kazakhstan region - 69.

West Kazakhstan region has recorded 57 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 33, Turkestan region – 32, Mangistau region – 17, Almaty region – 16, Zhetysu region – 16, East Kazakhstan region – 12, and Ulytau region – 10.

Kyzylorda region has seen eight fresh COVID-19 recovered cases and Abai region - seven in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,359,257.



