Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19 recoveries dip in Kazakhstan

    7 April 2022, 09:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 86 people have made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 84 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Karaganda region – 49. 17 people, or the second highest number, beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 11.

    Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions posted 5 and 2 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions added one patient who fully recovered from COVID-19 each.

    The total number of people who made full recovery from the coronavirus infection stands at 1,290,364 in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran