    COVID-19 recorded in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe rgn since academic year began

    15 October 2021, 15:39

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of the academic year the coronavirus infection has been reported in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe region, Gulbanu Dauletova, Acting Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since September to October 14 this year 724 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in schoolchildren. As of today, 112 classes out of the total 152 schools are quarantined and were switched to distant learning.

    According to the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region, over the past day, the region has reported 99 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, with the daily growth of 0.3%.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

