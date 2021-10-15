Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

COVID-19 recorded in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe rgn since academic year began

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2021, 15:39
COVID-19 recorded in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe rgn since academic year began

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of the academic year the coronavirus infection has been reported in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe region, Gulbanu Dauletova, Acting Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since September to October 14 this year 724 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in schoolchildren. As of today, 112 classes out of the total 152 schools are quarantined and were switched to distant learning.

According to the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region, over the past day, the region has reported 99 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, with the daily growth of 0.3%.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13