    COVID-19 ranks third among causes of death in Kyrgyzstan

    1 December 2022, 16:24

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM-COVID-19 ranked third in the structure of causes of death in Kyrgyzstan, the National Statistical Committee said in the new collection «The standard of living of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic», which provides data for 2021, Kabar reports.

    According to data, 2,960 deaths from coronavirus infection were registered last year, which made 7.6% of the total number. The highest mortality rate from COVID-19 was observed among the elderly (72.9%).

    The second place in the structure of causes of death in Kyrgyzstan at the end of last year was occupied by oncological diseases - 10.3% of the total number of deaths. Diseases of the circulatory system are still in the first place, annually causing more than half of deaths. Last year, they claimed the lives of 19,879 people, or 51.1% of the total number of deaths. The vast majority of them suffered from cardiovascular diseases.

    Also, a significant part in the overall structure falls on unnatural causes of death. The most common among them are injuries, poisoning and other external influences, 2,843 people died last year because of them, which is 7.3% of the total number of deaths. Of these, 29.6% are road accidents. Last year, 841 people died in road accidents.

