    COVID-19: R number stands at 1.3 in Almaty rgn

    16 April 2021, 12:40

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - As of April 16, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 18,082 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control office said that there has been the fall in the COVID-19 growth rate from 1.9% to 1.7% in the past two weeks and that the R number stands at 1.23 – the fourth highest R number across the regions.

    The region has reported 232 COVID-19 cases over the past day, with the growth rate of 1.3%.

    As of April 16, a total of 12,480 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. The region’s 64 residents have been discharged from hospitals and 53 have been released from home isolation in the past 24 hours.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

