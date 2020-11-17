Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Petropavlovsk, 7 districts reported new daily cases in N Kazakhstan rgn

    17 November 2020, 19:20

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has so far reported a total of 5,107 cases of COVID-19, of which 21% were detected following preventive examinations, 67% - among those sought medical help, and 12% - among contacts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    61 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the last 24 hours, including 18 in the city of Petropavlovsk, 11 in Ualikhanovsk district, 9 in Akkaiynsk district, 7 in Mamlyutsk district as well as in Magzhan Zhumabayev district, 5 in Musrepov district, 3 in Kyzylzhar district, and 1 in Taiynshinsk district.

    331 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region in 7 days from November 10 to 16, up 38.4% compared to a week before November 3 to 9. Most cases have been reported in persons aged 60 years or over – 27%. People aged 50-59 years old account for 20% of the region’s total number of COVID-19-infected, while those aged 30-39 – 17%.

    1,356 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been carried out in the region over the past day.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

