Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

COVID-19: Petropavlovsk, 7 districts reported new daily cases in N Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 November 2020, 19:20
COVID-19: Petropavlovsk, 7 districts reported new daily cases in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has so far reported a total of 5,107 cases of COVID-19, of which 21% were detected following preventive examinations, 67% - among those sought medical help, and 12% - among contacts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

61 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the last 24 hours, including 18 in the city of Petropavlovsk, 11 in Ualikhanovsk district, 9 in Akkaiynsk district, 7 in Mamlyutsk district as well as in Magzhan Zhumabayev district, 5 in Musrepov district, 3 in Kyzylzhar district, and 1 in Taiynshinsk district.

331 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region in 7 days from November 10 to 16, up 38.4% compared to a week before November 3 to 9. Most cases have been reported in persons aged 60 years or over – 27%. People aged 50-59 years old account for 20% of the region’s total number of COVID-19-infected, while those aged 30-39 – 17%.

1,356 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been carried out in the region over the past day.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously