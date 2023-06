COVID-19: Pavlodar rgn to provide 800 more provisional beds

PAVLODAR REGION. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region is set to provide more provisional beds, Kazinform reports.

A triage centre is to open at Sports Palace Bayantau and provisional centres in Moiyldy and Aksu, the regional administration’s Instagram account reads. They are purposed to admit 800 more patients.

Governor of the region Abylkair Skakov surveyed preparations.