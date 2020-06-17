Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Pavlodar rgn confirms new cases

    17 June 2020, 11:08

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in Pavlodar region, with another 41 new cases recorded, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    18 men and 21 women have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, according to the intergovernmental commission against the spread of COVID-19. Of the recent coronavirus patients, 23 are natives of Pavlodar city, 17 - citizens of Ekibastuz city, one is from Koktobe village, Maisk district.

    They have experienced COVID-19-related symptoms, of whom 16 reported to have COVID-19 after undergoing tests as they had been in contact with infected people.

    The commission also said that they all had been placed in infectious hospitals in the cities of Pavlodar and Ekibastuz and were treated in line with the approved medical protocol. Their circle of contacts has been identified.

    Notably, Pavlodar region has seen 424 cases of the COVID-19 virus so far.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

