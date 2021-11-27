Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Pavlodar region exits high-risk ‘red zone’

    27 November 2021, 11:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only one region of Kazakhstan is in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of November 27, only North Kazakhstan regions remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 905 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 969,245 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,107 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

