COVID-19: Pavlodar region enters ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9 regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 4, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Aktobe, Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 433,931 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 400,873 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.