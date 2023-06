COVID-19 patients in Almaty are in satisfactory condition - health authorities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Doctors say that the condition of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is satisfactory, Kazinform correspondent reports citing local public healthcare authorities.

All those who contacted them were placed on quarantine.

27 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan for now, 11 of them are in Almaty and 16 are in Nur-Sultan.