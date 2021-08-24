Go to the main site
    COVID-19 patients decreasing in Almaty

    24 August 2021, 12:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department briefed on the current coronavirus situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

    As of August 23, the city recorded 1,505 new cases, including 1,441 symptomatic. 1,053 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 582 were admitted. 6,104 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. 472 of them are in the ICU, while 33 are on life support.

    13,349 are monitored by the telemedicine centre and mobile brigades at home. 12,831 of them have mild and moderate symptoms.

    3,791 people were given the 1st component of the vaccine against coronavirus, 7,746 the 2nd in the last 24 hours. Between February 1 and August 23 some 845,957 received the 1st shot of the vaccine, above 684,110 the 2nd. 109,901 of the them are people aged 60 and older.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
