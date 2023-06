COVID-19 pandemic hits 200 countries, regions: WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM A total of 200 countries and regions have reported cases of COVID-19 as of 22:06 CET (2106 GMT)Thursday, the latest data on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) showed.

The cumulative number of cases worldwide has climbed to 465,915, including 21,031 deaths, Xinhua reports.