Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 pandemic «far from over»: WHO chief

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 May 2022, 07:13
COVID-19 pandemic «far from over»: WHO chief

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated here on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic «is far from over.»

«As I said yesterday, the pandemic is far from over. And even as we continue to fight it, we face the task of restoring essential health services, with 90 percent of member states reporting disruption to one or more essential health services,» said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Xinhua reports.

Addressing the 75th World Health Assembly, Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated why the world needed the WHO.

«We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the center of the global health security architecture,» he said at the annual assembly.

«In ways small and large, seen and unseen, I am proud to say that this organization is making a difference,» he said.

The WHO was still «far behind» to see 1 billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage by next year.

Before the pandemic, the WHO estimated that only 270 million more people would be covered by 2023 -- a shortfall of 730 million people against the target of 1 billion.

«Disruptions to health services during the pandemic have sent us backwards, and we estimate the shortfall could reach 840 million,» he said.

Ghebreyesus also said governments should put people's health at the center of their plans.

«We are calling on every government to put the health of its people at the center of its plans for development and growth,» he said. ■


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year