Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    COVID-19: Over half of infectious beds occupied in Atyrau rgn

    28 December 2020, 14:07

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over half of infectious beds unrolled for coronavirus patents is occupied in Atyrau region which remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone.

    For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 133 more COVID-19 cases.8 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 71 at Tengiz oilfield. 25 people recovered from the infection during the last day.

    119 patients are staying at regional infectious diseases hospital, 22 at district and 516 at Tengiz infectious diseases hospitals, the regional healthcare department reports.

    53.6% out of 1,225 infectious beds in the region are occupied so far.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports