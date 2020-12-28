Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19: Over half of infectious beds occupied in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 December 2020, 14:07
COVID-19: Over half of infectious beds occupied in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over half of infectious beds unrolled for coronavirus patents is occupied in Atyrau region which remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone.

For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 133 more COVID-19 cases.8 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 71 at Tengiz oilfield. 25 people recovered from the infection during the last day.

119 patients are staying at regional infectious diseases hospital, 22 at district and 516 at Tengiz infectious diseases hospitals, the regional healthcare department reports.

53.6% out of 1,225 infectious beds in the region are occupied so far.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden