COVID-19: Over 9.2 mln fully vaccinated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus vaccination rates countrywide, Kazinform reports.

As of today, some 9,468,626 people were administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,205,900 were fully vaccinated.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 16 new coronavirus cases.