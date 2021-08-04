COVID-19: Over 4,900 treated at home in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 4,984 people are treated for COVID-19 at home in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of the region, there have been 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past day. Of these newly confirmed cases, 249 were added in Atyrau city alone, 52 fresh infections were reported at the Tengiz oilfield. The highest number of daily infections among districts – 30 – was recorded in Zhylyoisk district.

Of 381 new COVID-19 cases, 221 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, while 160 have no symptoms at all.

84 people were released from the regional hospitals after making full recoveries from the virus in the past 24 hours. Presently, 4,984 people receive outpatient treatment and over 1,000 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.

Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘dark red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

990 doses of the two-component QazVac vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau city recently.



